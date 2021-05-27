 Skip to main content
9 victims, gunman in rail yard shooting ID'd; GOP senators to block Jan. 6 probe; remembering Eric Carle
alert special report

9 victims, gunman in rail yard shooting ID'd; GOP senators to block Jan. 6 probe; remembering Eric Carle

Over 240 severe wind gusts reports impacted 18 states. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam details who is at risk today.

Today is May 27, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Details emerge about the victims and gunman in a California rail yard shooting that killed 8; Republican senators expected to block investigation of Jan. 6 insurrection at U.S. Capitol; the world remembers author of "The Very Hungry Caterpillar."

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Railyard Shooting California

A woman leaves the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the rail yard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. 

Authorities ID 9 victims of California railyard shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — An employee opened fire Wednesday at a California rail yard, killing nine people before taking his own life as law enforcement rushed in, authorities said, marking the latest attack in a year that has seen a sharp increase in mass killings as the nation emerges from coronavirus restrictions.

The shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. in two buildings at a light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the most populated county in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Eight of the victims, who ranged from ages 29 to 63, were identified Wednesday by the Santa Clara County office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner as Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; and Lars Kepler Lane, 63.

A ninth victim, Alex Ward Fritch, age 49, was transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in critical condition and died Wednesday evening, the coroner's office said.

***

Capitol Breach Commission

In this May 26, 2021, photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves a GOP lunch at the Capitol in Washington. Senate Republicans are ready to deploy the filibuster to block legislation establishing a commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. A vote is expected Thursday. 

GOP set to block Jan. 6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are ready to deploy the filibuster to block a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, shattering hopes for a bipartisan probe of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol and reviving pressure on Democrats to do away with the procedural tactic that critics say has lost its purpose.

The vote expected Thursday would be the first successful use of a filibuster this year to halt Senate legislative action. Most Republicans oppose the bill, which would establish a commission to investigate the attack by Donald Trump supporters over the election. With Democrats in support but the Senate evenly split, 50-50, the tally is likely to fall short of the 60-vote threshold to launch debate.

“We have a mob overtake the Capitol, and we can’t get the Republicans to join us in making historic record of that event? That is sad,” said Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the assistant Democratic leader.

***

Obit Eric Carle

File - Author Eric Carle reads his classic children's book "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" on the NBC "Today" television program in New York on Oct. 8, 2009, as part of Jumpstart's 4th annual National Read for the Record Day. 

'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Carle, the beloved children’s author and illustrator whose classic “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and other works gave millions of kids some of their earliest and most cherished literary memories, has died at age 91.

Carle's family says he died Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts, with family members at his side. The family's announcement was issued by Penguin Young Readers.

“Heaven just got more colorful,” Peter H. Reynolds, author and illustrator of “The Dot,” wrote in tribute on Twitter. Carle, he said, “made his mark, splashing bravely and inspiring those around him to do the same.”

***

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Air Force Commencement

The Air Force Thunderbirds flyover during the celebratory hat toss during the United States Air Force Academy's Class of 2021 graduation ceremony at the USAFA in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. More than 1,000 cadets celebrated becoming officers. 

***

ON THIS DATE

+12
Today in history: May 27

Today in history: May 27

In 1937, the newly completed Golden Gate Bridge connecting San Francisco and Marin County, California, was opened to pedestrian traffic, and m…

+10
Today in sports history: May 27

Today in sports history: May 27

In 1981, Julius Erving of the Philadelphia 76ers is named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, making him the only player to win MVP honors in both…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

