A Kentucky toddler dressed up as the Queen. A few months later she received royal mail

It was signed by the lady-in-waiting, Mary Morrison, who is a female personal assistant to a court.

Since Jalayne is so young, Katelyn tried to help her understand the importance of the letter a little better. She put the hat on her that they used for the costume and the two danced around the kitchen in excitement.

The inspiration for the costume came from the toddler's bond with the pups, Katelyn says.

"Ever since Jalayne was born the two corgis have been best friends with her," Katelyn said, "Especially since she started eating and sneaking them food, they loved her even more."

Because of that connection, they wanted to include Rascal and Jack into the costume somehow. "When you think of corgis you most certainly think of the Queen," Katelyn said.

Katelyn posted photos to Facebook to show the comparison, and friends encouraged her to share them with the Queen.