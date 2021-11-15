A look at key points in Kyle Rittenhouse closing arguments

"The crowd sees the defendant running with a gun. He's lying to them. He still has the gun," Binger said. "It is entirely reasonable for that crowd to believe at that moment that he is a threat to kill again. I submit to you, ladies and gentlemen, that in this situation, the crowd has the right to try and stop an active shooter. They have a right to protect themselves. The defendant is not the only one in the world who has the right to self-defense."

Richards said calling Rittenhouse an active shooter is "BS" and if he didn't know better he would think Binger was a "whiny defense lawyer."

"Every person who was shot was attacking Kyle: One with a skateboard, one with his hands, one with his feet, one with a gun," Richards said. "My client does not have to take a beating from the hands of this mob, or from the hands of Mr. Rosenbaum."

OUTSIDER

Binger tried to get jurors to see Rittenhouse, who lived in nearby Antioch, Illinois, as one of a horde of outsiders who came to Kenosha to play soldier during the protest, ignoring roadblocks, curfew orders and closed interstate exits.