A weak start on Wall Street pulls S&P 500 below record high

Stocks were slightly lower in early trading Tuesday as investors pored over the latest batch of company earnings.

The S&P 500 was down 0.2% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was mostly unchanged and the Nasdaq was down 0.3%. The S&P 500 index is trading just below the record high it reached a day earlier.

UPS soared 11% after reporting another surge in delivery volumes as well as profits that came in well ahead of what investors were expecting.

Tesla, whose stock has been soaring over the past year, fell 4% despite reporting stronger sales of electric vehicles.

General Electric fell 3% after the troubled industrial giant reported a double-digit drop in revenue and a quarter loss, as the company continues to struggle in its turnaround plan. GE's stock has been volatile this year, soaring as much as 80%.