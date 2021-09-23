African leaders highlight vaccine inequity in UN speeches

Angola president João Lourenço said it was “shocking to see the disparity between some nations and others with respect to availability of vaccines.”

“These disparities allow for third doses to be given, in some cases, while, in other cases, as in Africa, the vast majority of the population has not even received the first dose,” Lourenço said.

The U.S., Britain, France, Germany and Israel are among the countries that have begun administering boosters or announced plans to do so.

Benido Impouma, a program director with the World Health Organization’s Africa program, noted during a weekly video news conference that the surge in new COVID-19 cases is starting to ease in Africa “but with 108,000 new cases, more than 3,000 lives lost in the past week and 16 countries still in resurgence, this fight is far from over.”

“Fresh increases in cases should be expected in the coming months," Impouma said. "Without widespread vaccination and other public and social measures, the continent's fourth wave is likely to be the worst, the most brutal yet.”