After 4 years as pawn in US-China game, Seattle man is home

Hsu’s is not the first case of hostage diplomacy involving China.

Hours after Canada released Meng Wanzhou -- a powerful executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei who had faced a U.S. extradition request on charges of fraud -- Beijing freed two Canadians detained in China on national security charges. China’s Foreign Ministry downplayed any connection with Meng’s case. The next day, two American siblings who -- like Hsu -- had been blocked from leaving China for years returned to the United States.

Hsu’s luck didn’t change until the weeks leading up to the November video conference. Hsu said he got a call from the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 11. He was instructed to get to Guangzhou, a southern Chinese megacity about 900 miles from his apartment in Shanghai, in time for a charter flight home early that Sunday morning.

He went to see his 103-year-old grandmother. She cried when he told her he was leaving. “I could tell she was wondering if she’d see me again,” he said.