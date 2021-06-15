Airbus-Boeing deal eases US-EU tensions but conflicts remain

The tit-for-tat duties victimized companies that have nothing to do with aircraft production, from French winemakers and German cookie bakers in Europe to spirits producers in the United States, among many others. Tuesday's agreement brought a measure of relief to companies on both sides of the Atlantic.

“For about 20 years, we have been at each other’s throat,’’ U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said. “We have been too busy fighting each other.’’

In March, weeks after Biden took office, the two sides agreed to suspend the tariffs. That suspension, which began March 11, was to last for four months. The agreement announced Tuesday will officially take effect July 11 and will put the tariffs on hold for five years.

“It’s obviously a good sign — they agreed to something,” said William Reinsch, a former U.S. trade official who is now an analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The truce, he said, will add “an element of certainty and sanity’’ to trans-Atlantic trade.