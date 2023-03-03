The Justice Department says former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In court papers, the Justice Department told a federal appeals court in Washington on Thursday that it should reject Trump’s argument that he is absolutely immune from the claims and allow the lawsuits to move forward. A Trump spokesperson said that the president “repeatedly called for peace, patriotism, and respect for our men and women of law enforcement” on Jan. 6. The spokesperson said the courts “should rule in favor of President Trump in short order and dismiss these frivolous lawsuits.”