Today is Friday, March 3, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, March 3
South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife and son. The jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Murdaugh guilty of two counts of murder Thursday. The tangled case chronicled the unraveling of a powerful Southern family with tales of privilege, greed and addiction. Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison without parole when he is sentenced. The once-prominent lawyer also faces about 100 other charges ranging from theft to insurance fraud. Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed near dog kennels on their sprawling rural property on June 7, 2021.
A Belarusian court has sentenced Ales Bialiatski, Belarus’ top human rights advocate and one of the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, to 10 years in prison. Bialiatski and three other top figures of the Viasna human rights center he founded were convicted of financing anti-government protests. They were arrested and jailed after massive protests over a 2020 election that gave authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko a new term in office. Lukashenko has been in office since 1994 and has suppressed the opposition and cracked down on independent news media. More than 35,000 people were arrested and thousands were beaten by police during the 2020 protests.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is visiting the White House on Friday for a private meeting with President Joe Biden. Both allies have become increasingly vocal about their concerns that China may step off the sidelines and supply weapons to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Such a step could dramatically change the war’s trajectory by allowing Moscow to replenish its depleted stockpiles. China is Germany’s top trading partner, and European nations have generally been more cautious than the United States in taking a hard line with Beijing. However, there are signs that may be shifting as global rivalries grow more tense.
U.S. officials say the Biden administration will announce a new package of military aid for Ukraine Friday, including — for the first time — eight armored vehicles that can launch bridges and allow troops to cross rivers or other gaps. U.S. officials say the total cost of the package will be about $400 million and will also include large amounts of ammunition, such as rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. It comes just a week after the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and as Ukrainian forces are preparing for a spring offensive.
The Justice Department says former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In court papers, the Justice Department told a federal appeals court in Washington on Thursday that it should reject Trump’s argument that he is absolutely immune from the claims and allow the lawsuits to move forward. A Trump spokesperson said that the president “repeatedly called for peace, patriotism, and respect for our men and women of law enforcement” on Jan. 6. The spokesperson said the courts “should rule in favor of President Trump in short order and dismiss these frivolous lawsuits.”
Detectives in a Northern California community are investigating what prompted a Wednesday fight between three high school students that ended with one fatally stabbing another. A 15-year-old freshman has been booked on suspicion of homicide and other charges in connection with the stabbings at a high school in Santa Rosa, California. A 16-year-old student was killed and other injured. The school remained closed on Thursday and the principal called it the altercation the “darkest day” in the school's history. A Santa Rosa police official says investigators are interviewing the 27 students who were inside the classroom at the time.
Edge rusher Nolan Smith wasted no time turning heads on the first day of NFL scouting combine workouts. The former Georgia star ran the fastest 40-yard dash by a defensive lineman at 4.39 seconds. It was tied for the best of the day with linebacker Owen Pappoe, of Auburn. And it was the second-fastest time from an edge rusher since 2003. Ten players among the linemen and linebackers posted times under 4.5. Those position groups will do the bench press Friday as defensive backs and special teams players do their on-field workouts.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
The Nintendo Switch, a hybrid game machine that works as both a console at home and a portable tablet on the go, made its debut.
In 1987, Mike Tyson adds the WBA heavyweight crown to his WBC heavyweight crown with a unanimous 12-round decision over James "Bonecrusher" Smith.
