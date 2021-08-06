Americans win beach gold medal, and Ross completes the set

With so few fans in attendance, Ross said, the cheering felt “more personal”; after a match earlier in the week, Canadian player Melissa Humana-Paredes took time to thank their supporters — listing each one by name.

“We’re just really grateful that the Olympics happened,” Ross said. “We were definitely embracing whatever atmosphere was there. It meant a lot to me to hear our delegation start chanting ‘U-S-A!’ against the Aussie cheer. It felt more personal, but we still felt the gravity of the match and how big it was."

Australia survived three championship points before Artacho del Solar served into the net to seal the U.S. victory. After a long hug, Klineman went to the bench to douse herself in water, then the pair went over to the stands and posed with an American flag.

“I still can’t fathom that it worked out the way it did,” said Ross, who played with Jen Kessy in 2012 and Kerri Walsh Jennings in 2016. “It’s kind of a fairy tale story, going out there to try and get my gold medal. And the fact that it actually happened feels really special and surreal.”

The Swiss cruised to a 21-19, 21-15 victory over Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka of Latvia in the third-place match.