An early gain fades on Wall Street as stocks turn mixed

A morning gain on Wall Street was fading away in afternoon trading Wednesday, leaving major indexes mixed. Investors are still trying to parse emerging signs of inflation and judge whether they will be transitory, as the Federal Reserve thinks they will.

The S&P 500 remains slightly below the record high it set more than a week ago. The benchmark index has recovered all its losses from last week, when the Fed’s comments on eventually tapering its support for the economy raised anxiety levels in the markets.

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 1:04 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20points, or 0.1%, to 33,916 points and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.

A broad mix of companies that rely on direct consumer spending, including cruise lines and clothing retailers, made solid gains. Banks also made broad gains and rising crude oil prices pushed energy stocks higher.

There is still a lot of churn within the broader market. Slightly more stocks were rising than falling within the S&P 500. Health care companies were among the sectors sliding lower. Technology stocks broadly edged lower and weighed on the market.