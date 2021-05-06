An online post helps both the hungry and a chef in Ramadan

Yehia then decided to make a post of her own, recommending the meals and encouraging people to either order from Kamal or suggest other cooks who may also need more business. Her post ended up getting about a thousand shares.

“The idea of going an extra mile to do two good things instead of one in one simple act, I think this is what resonated with people,” she said. “It’s all about encouraging people to do good things.”

Jana El Daour is the friend who made the original post that inspired Yehia and others. El Daour had never met Kamal but heard from an acquaintance who knew him that he was in debt.

She was used to seeing her father give rides to strangers who needed them and, growing up, she and family members would pack meals to distribute in Ramadan or toys to give out during religious feasts. So she wanted to help.

“Often we get overwhelmed with everything we need to do and with work. ... We’re in a bubble, so when I find a chance to break away from the bubble and help, I do what I can,” El Daour said. “It was just a post. I don’t feel like I did much.”

It didn’t feel that way to Kamal.