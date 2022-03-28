Another booster shot coming? Plus, airlines want to drop COVID rules, and more virus news

Here's a look at the top COVID news for today, March 28.

FDA expected to OK additional booster shots for adults over 50

The Biden administration is expected to give older adults the option of getting a second Covid-19 vaccine booster as early as this week.

Two sources familiar with the government's plans said the US Food and Drug Administration is planning authorize a fourth dose of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines for adults who are age 50 and older this week.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to follow soon after with what's known as a permissive recommendation, which means that the shots will not be officially recommended but may be given to people who want them. Read more here:

Shanghai starts China's biggest COVID-19 lockdown in 2 years

China began its most extensive coronavirus lockdown in two years Monday to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak in Shanghai as questions are raised about the economic toll of the nation's “zero-COVID” strategy.

Shanghai, China's financial capital and largest city with 26 million people, had managed its smaller previous outbreaks with limited lockdowns of housing compounds and workplaces where the virus was spreading. Read more here:

Studies link Covid-19 infection with increased risk of diabetes

Two years into the pandemic, scientists and physicians are shifting their attention to the long-term consequences of a Covid-19 infection, termed "long Covid." Recent studies add diabetes to the list of possible long Covid outcomes.

Experts have known that people with diabetes are at higher risk of severe Covid-19 infection, but now, a new connection is unraveling -- one in which a Covid-19 infection may lead to a higher risk for diabetes. Read more here:

Airlines want to drop mandates. What do doctors say?

In less than a month, the rule requiring masks on planes, in airports and on other means of public transportation is set to expire. And it could happen sooner, if US airlines have any say in it.

Airlines including Delta, American, United and Southwest, plus cargo carriers and industry group Airlines for America, are all calling for an end to both the mask mandate on public transportation and the pre-travel testing requirement for international arrivals to the United States. Read more here:

***

Check out more COVID news here:

Ray of travel sunshine: CDC adds no new destinations to its highest-risk category The CDC's weekly update of travel health advisories has some of the most encouraging news for tourists it's had in months.