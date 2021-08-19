Another choppy day on Wall Street ends with indexes mixed

The volatility in the commodities markets is notable because investors have been acutely focused on inflation as the global economy emerges from the pandemic. Earlier this year prices for basic materials like lumber and copper and gasoline were all rising steadily and several high multi-year highs. Most of those gains have now been erased with declines in recent weeks.

Investors got a bit of positive economic news when the Labor Department reported another weekly drop in the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits. Claims fell 29,000 to 348,000 last week, a pandemic low. The four-week average fell 19,000 to just below 378,000, also a pandemic low.

While stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 are now down roughly 1.4% this week, fund managers do not expect much volatility this month as investors will have little data to work with and earnings season is now mostly over. August also tends to be a popular month for investors to take their vacations, so trading is typically slower. September tends to be a much more volatile month once Wall Street is back to work.

Government bond yields fell. The 10-year Treasury note traded at a yield of 1.25%, down from 1.27% the day before.

Robinhood sank 10.3% as traders worried that the booming growth at the popular online brokerage app could slow down. Macy’s soared 19.6% after issuing a strong forecast and reporting earnings that were far bigger than analysts were expecting. That nearly matched the biggest percentage gain the stock had in its history, which came on May 27, 2020.

