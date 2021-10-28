AP PHOTOS: Summer days at the beach, in Israel and Gaza

“On the same day that I was standing with my feet in the water in Tel Aviv, Khalil was standing with his feet in the water in Gaza, and it was the same water,” Balilty said.

The differences were just as clear.

It took almost no time for Balilty to find an Israeli woman on the beach who was willing to have her picture taken — but Hamra said shooting a similar portrait in conservative Gaza was “a real challenge” that took months.

Hamra approached several women, explaining the project and asking if he could take their picture, only to be rebuffed by them or their husbands. A young woman finally agreed, but only on condition that she could see the pictures and help choose the best one.

Balilty described how the project made him feel as though he was “seeing Gaza through Khalil’s eyes.” Hamra was particularly moved by a set of nearly identical pictures from Tel Aviv and Gaza, each showing three young men in their teens or early 20s reclining on the beach.

Men that age in Israel are usually doing their compulsory military service. Men that age in Gaza often risk their lives in violent protests along the heavily guarded frontier. “But these guys, they were relaxing, they were swimming, they were having fun,” Hamra said.