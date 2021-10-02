Arizona city celebrates London Bridge's 50th anniversary

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Lake Havasu City is playing up its roots with a month of celebratory events marking the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the London Bridge after its piece-by-piece rebuild in the western Arizona resort town along the Colorado River.

Scheduled October events include a parade, powerboat racing, theater and musical performances, a costume contest and sports competitions.

Lake Havasu City founder Robert McCulloch bought the stone bridge in 1968 for approximately $2 million and had it transported by ship and truck from London in pieces across the Atlantic Ocean and via the Panama Canal and Los Angeles. That process and reconstruction took three years, leading to the October 1971 dedication.

The city of London had decided to replace the bridge because it was sinking and unfit to withstand increased automobile traffic.

In Lake Havasu City, which has population of about 57,000, the bridge spanning a channel between the shoreline and an island in the river has become a major tourist attraction.