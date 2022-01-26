 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
As Fed meets, rate hike angst spooks markets; Pelosi seeks reelection; and more top news
As Fed meets, rate hike angst spooks markets; Pelosi seeks reelection; and more top news

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Conditions are setting up for a potential Nor'easter to bring heavy snowfall to New England this weekend. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

TOP STORIES

Senate Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell listens during his re-nominations hearing before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

As Fed meets, investor angst over rate hikes spooks markets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wild volatility in the stock market this week has put heightened scrutiny on the Federal Reserve's meeting Wednesday and whether the Fed will clarify just how fast it plans to tighten credit and potentially slow the economy.

With high inflation squeezing consumers and businesses, the Fed is expected to signal that it will raise its benchmark short-term interest rate in March in a dramatic reversal from the ultra-low-rate policies it imposed during the pandemic recession. To further tighten credit, the Fed also plans to end its monthly bond purchases in March. And later this year, it may start reducing its huge stockpile of Treasury and mortgage bonds.

Investors fear there may be still more to come.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories.

Pelosi

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at the Capitol in Washington. 

Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk

LOS ANGELES (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday she will seek reelection, ending speculation that she would retire as Democrats face the threat of losing control of Congress in the 2022 midterms.

“While we have made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives,” the 81-year-old Pelosi said in an online video.

“This election is crucial. Nothing less is at stake than our democracy,” she added.

MORNING LISTEN

On this episode of Utterly Moderate we are joined by editor-at-large of the Bulwark Bill Kristol and University of Baltimore law professor Kimberly Wehle. Both Kristol and Wehle help host Lawrence Eppard sort through a bizarre story about elector fraud in the 2020 presidential election as well as how to fix the Electoral Count Act.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays: 

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s effort to rally support, both at home and abroad, ahead of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine is just the latest big test of his ability to bridge ideological gaps and balance competing interests to build effective coalitions.

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard searched on Tuesday for 39 people missing for several days after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas.

NEW YORK (AP) — The COVID-19 booster drive in the U.S. is losing steam, worrying health experts who have pleaded with Americans to get an extra shot to shore up their protection against the highly contagious omicron variant.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday she will seek reelection, ending speculation that she would retire as Democrats face the threat of losing control of Congress in the 2022 midterms.

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson was braced for the conclusions of an investigation into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties, …

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wild volatility in the stock market this week has put heightened scrutiny on the Federal Reserve's meeting Wednesday and whether the Fed will clarify just how fast it plans to tighten credit and potentially slow the economy.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A bystander who feared George Floyd would die under the knee of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin wept on the stand Tuesday at the federal civil rights trial of three other officers, as prosecutors attempted to show that even people without medical training knew Floyd needed help.

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. apologized Tuesday for suggesting things are worse for people today than they were for Anne Frank, the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in a secret annex in an Amsterdam house for two years.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating six lawyers to run U.S. attorney’s offices across the country, a diverse group of candidates in the latest picks for the top law enforcement positions.

David Ortiz gazed at his phone, his pursed lips revealing nerves rarely seen from one of the game's great clutch hitters.

Whatever harm Barry Bonds did to baseball pales in comparison to the damage baseball inflicted on itself both at the time and since. So say what you will about the steroids era, at least the games were still worth watching.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Before Sean Payton took his first head coaching job in New Orleans in 2006, the Saints had a grand total of one playoff victory since their founding in 1967.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX India Republic Day

Two men transport goods on a pushcart as vehicles move past the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj train terminus building that is illuminated on the eve of India's Republic Day in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 26

Today in history: Jan. 26

In 2005, a man parked his SUV on railroad tracks in Glendale, California, setting off a crash of two commuter trains, and more events that hap…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

