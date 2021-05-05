Asia markets mixed after Wall Street decline

Earlier, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Monday the economic outlook has “clearly brightened” in the United States but the recovery is uneven.

The S&P 500 declined to 4,164.66. The index hit an all-time high last Thursday.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.9%, to 13,663.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% to 34,133.03.

Apple fell 3.5% and Facebook slid 1.3%. Google’s parent company dropped 1.5% and Amazon lost 2.2%.

More than half of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported their results so far this earnings season, which show profit growth of 54%, according to FactSet.

Economists expect U.S. data due out Friday to show employers hired 975,000 workers last month as the economy accelerated out of the pandemic and vaccines rolled out nationwide. The unemployment rate is expected to drop to 5.8% from 6%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 55 cents to $66.24 per barrel. The contract rose $1.20 on Tuesday to $65.69 a barrel. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 59 cents to $69.47 per barrel in London. It advanced $1.32 cents the previous session to $68.88 a barrel.

The dollar rose rose to 109.39 yen from Tuesday's 109.30 yen. The euro rose to $1.2013 from $1.2009.

