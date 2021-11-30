Asia shares slip as investors weigh omicron economic risks

The vaccination rollout rate varies by country in the region, at about 77% in Japan, 50% in Vietnam and 35% in Indonesia. In Asia, the omicron variant has been detected in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong and the region is bracing for more cases. It is unclear how effective current vaccines may be against the new variant.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 1.3% to 4,655.27, recovering more than half of its drop Friday, which was its worst since February. Bond yields and crude oil also recovered chunks of what they lost in traders' knee-jerk reaction to run toward safety and away from risky investments.

The Nasdaq added 1.9% to 15,782.83. The Russell 2000 index of small companies slipped 0.2% to 2,241.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered between gains and losses, advancing 0.7% to 35,135.94.

The VIX, an index that measures how worried investors are about upcoming drops for the S&P 500, eased significantly. But it’s not all the way back to where it was before omicron.

But while the market steadied itself, omicron adds more risk to a global economy already contending with paralyzing uncertainty. The variant appears to spread more easily, and countries around the world have put up barriers to travel in hopes of stemming it.