Asia shares slip despite signs of optimism on global economy

“If you look at the economic data and you look at earnings, even though we’re probably past what could be considered peak growth rates, they’re still growing at very healthy levels,” he said.

Bond yields edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.57% from 1.53%.

Outside of earnings, investors got a mixed bag of economic updates Thursday.

Hampered by rising COVID-19 cases and persistent supply shortages, the U.S. economy slowed sharply to a 2% annual growth rate in the July-September period, according to the Commerce Department. That marks the weakest quarterly expansion since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year.

The Labor Department released a more upbeat report on the nation's unemployment situation. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a pandemic low last week, another sign that the job market and economy continue to recover from last year’s coronavirus recession.