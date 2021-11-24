Asia stock markets decline amid inflation, oil price worries

Investors have been watching to see if pressure from rising inflation will goad the Fed into speeding up its plans for trimming bond purchases and raising its benchmark interest rate.

Wall Street closed out a wobbly day of trading, as gains in banks and energy companies tempered losses elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 managed to rise 0.2% to 4,690.70 after wavering between small gains and losses for much of the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to 35,813.80, while the Nasdaq composite closed 0.5% lower, at 15,775.14. Small company stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 index fell 0.1% to 2,327.86.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose to 1.68% from 1.63% late Monday, but fell to 1.65% by midday Wednesday in Asia.

The price of U.S. crude oil rose 2.3% and wholesale gasoline rose 3.4% on Tuesday after President Joe Biden ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from the nation’s strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs. The move was made in concert with other big oil-consuming nations, including Japan.