Asia stock markets decline amid inflation, oil price worries

The price of U.S. crude oil rose 2.3% and wholesale gasoline rose 3.4% on Tuesday after President Joe Biden ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from the nation’s strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs. The move was made in concert with other big oil-consuming nations, including Japan.

Although Japan's overall data has not shown an inflation problem on the scale of other nations, critics say it's just not as blatantly visible, in sectors slammed by soaring energy prices, from businesses that rely on fuel to plastic bags that are a petroleum product.

The release of the oil reserves may not necessarily bring down oil prices, but analysts say it may serve as a message to OPEC.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 5 cents to $78.55 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 21 cents to $81.12 a barrel.

Stocks are likely to see more mixed trading this week, with U.S. markets closing on Thursday for Thanksgiving and then closing early on Friday.