Asia stocks lower after Wall St record ahead of Fed meeting

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 0.4% to 3,426.39 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.3% to 29,047.00. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 0.2% to 28,910.94.

The Kospi in Seoul declined 0.2% after the government reported economic output rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels after growth accelerated to 1.6% over the previous quarter in the three months ending in March.

The S&P-ASX 200 in Australia fell 0.4% to 7,014.00. New Zealand declined while Singapore and Jakarta advanced.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced to 4,187.62. Nasdaq gained 0.9% to 14,138.78. The Dow slipped 0.2% to 33,981.57.

About a quarter of S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly results so far this earnings season. Of these, 84% have delivered earnings that topped Wall Street’s estimates, according to FactSet.

Also Wednesday, markets will focus on President Joe Biden’s prime-time address to Congress for possible details of infrastructure spending and tax reform.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 18 cents to $62.09 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 23 cents to $61.91 on Monday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 24 cents to $65.27 per barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 108.29 yen from Monday's 108.12. The euro declined to $1.2069 from $1.2092.

