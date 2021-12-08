Asian markets mixed as investors wait for U.S. inflation

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence the Federal Reserve's decision on when to roll back economic stimulus.

Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo and Sydney declined.

Wall Street rose for a third day Wednesday as anxiety about the coronavirus's omicron variant eased.

Traders were looking ahead to Friday's report of U.S. consumer inflation in November for indications of whether the Federal Reserve will feel more pressure to cool prices by rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock prices.

Fed officials meet next week for the last time in 2021. They said earlier they were ready to act if needed after inflation hit a 30-year high of 6.2% in October.

“Friday’s inflation reading will undoubtedly be top of mind" for Fed officials, Matt Weller of StoneX Financial said in a report. The headline figure is "expected to rise even further.”