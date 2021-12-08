Asian markets rise as investors wait for U.S. inflation

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7% to 3,675.04 after producer price inflation eased to 12.9% over a year earlier from October's 13.5% as prices of coal and metals fell. Consumer inflation rose above 2% for the first time in more than a year due to a 1.6% rise in food prices.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.2% to 28,818.53 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1.2% to 24,273.39. The Kospi in Seoul gained 0.6% to 3,020.58.

The S&P-ASX added less than 0.1% to 7,412.30. New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets gained.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3% to 4,701.21. It is up 25.2% for the year. Some 62% of stocks in the index advanced.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% to 35,754.75. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.6% to 15,786.99.

Markets slipped over the previous two weeks due to concern about inflation and the omicron variant. Stocks steadied after the chief White House medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Monday early signs suggest it might be less dangerous than the earlier delta variant.

Airlines and cruise lines gained in a sign investors believe travel restrictions are less likely.