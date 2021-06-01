Asian shares mixed after lackluster day on Wall Street

Progress lags in Japan and much of Asia, where vaccination programs have lagged, though they are beginning to pick up speed even as many countries grapple with severe coronavirus outbreaks.

U.S. markets were closed Monday for Memorial Day and trading was wobbly on Tuesday, with a mixed finish for major stock indexes, as losses in technology and health care companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.

The S&P 500 gave up an early gain, slipping less than 0.1% to 4,202.04. That broke a three-day winning streak. The tech-heavy Nasdaq inched 0.1% lower to 13,736.48, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a 0.1% gain, closing at 34,575.31.

The Russell 2000 index added 1.1%, to 2,294.74.

Traders weighed a new report showing more growth in manufacturing as the coronavirus pandemic wanes in the U.S., but were also looking ahead to the government's monthly jobs report update on Friday.

Expectations that the upcoming Labor Department report will show a strong increase in hiring in May added to worries about inflation and how the Federal Reserve may respond to it. That helped push bond yields broadly higher Tuesday, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.