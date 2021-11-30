Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street

Gold usually does well when fear among investors is rising, but its price slipped 0.5%. Higher interest rates could reduce the appeal of gold, which doesn’t pay its holders any interest.

If omicron does ultimately do heavy damage to the global economy, it could put the Federal Reserve in a difficult spot. Usually, the central bank will lower interest rates, which encourages borrowers to spend more and investors to pay higher prices for stocks.

But low rates can also encourage inflation, which is already high across the global economy. Powell acknowledged in his testimony before Congress that inflation has been worse and lasted longer than the Fed expected. For months, officials described inflation as only “transitory,” but Powell said that word no longer works.

The subsequent losses for stocks Tuesday were widespread, with all but seven stocks in the S&P 500 ending lower. Apple rose 3.2% for the biggest gain in the index.

Smaller stocks also took heavy losses. The Russell 2000 index slid 43.07 points, or 1.9%, to 2,198.91. Investors typically see them getting hurt more than their larger rivals by both higher interest rates and by a weaker U.S. economy.