Asian shares mixed as China reports jump in inflation

Investors are more concerned with U.S. inflation data out Thursday and what it might augur for interest rates and other market-supporting policies.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.3% to 28,871.42 and the Kospi in Seoul also fell 0.3%, to 3,238.59. Hong Kong was little changed at 28,780.65 while the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney edged 0.1% lower to 7,285.20. The Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.4%, to 3,594.53.

Shares opened higher in India and Jakarta but fell in Singapore and Taiwan.

U.S. stock indexes meandered to another uneven finish Tuesday. Investors are awaiting the inflation data due out later in the week, though some corners of the market — cryptocurrencies and some social media-hyped stocks — kept traders busy.

The S&P 500 inched up less than 0.1% to 4,227.26. It remains lose to its May 7th all-time high and has barely moved the last two days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to 34,599.82, while the Nasdaq mustered a 0.3% gain, closing at 13,924.91.

Smaller company stocks once again outpaced the broader market, with the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gaining 1.1% to 2,343.76.