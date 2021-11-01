Asian shares mixed as investors await central bank moves

More than 65% of stocks in the S&P 500 rose, led by energy companies as the price of U.S. crude oil rose 0.6%, adding to a more than 75% gain so far this year. Exxon Mobil rose 1.8%. A mix of companies that rely on direct consumer spending for goods and services accounted for a big slice of the index’s gains. Tesla jumped 8.5% and Starbucks gained 3.5%.

Losses by technology, communication and health care companies kept the S&P 500′s gains in check. Microsoft fell 0.7%, Google parent Alphabet slid 3.1% and UnitedHealth Group dropped 1.4%.

Smaller company stocks far outpaced the broader market in a sign that investors were confident about economic growth. The Russell 2000 rose 2.7% to 2,358.12, closing within 0.1% its all-time high set March 15.

The latest gains came as investors reviewed another batch of corporate quarterly report cards in what has so far been a better-than-expected earnings season, despite Wall Street's concerns over the impact supply chain disruptions and higher inflation are having on companies.