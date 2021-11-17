Asian shares mostly decline after US stocks shuffle lower

Yields in the U.S. government bond market, the center of some of Wall Street's most turbulent action recently, pulled back following a week of big gains. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped to 1.59% from 1.63% late Wednesday.

Stocks have been powering mostly higher over the last month as companies have widely reported much stronger profits for the summer than analysts expected. Several big retailers joined the parade on Wednesday, including Lowe’s, Target and TJX, which runs the T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores. But the stock market’s reaction wasn’t uniform.

TJX rose 5.8% after reporting stronger than expected revenue and earnings for the latest quarter. Home improvement retailer Lowe's inched up 0.4% as it raised its revenue forecast for the year following strong third-quarter financial results.

But Target fell 4.7% even though it also reported better earnings than expected. The company said it made less profit off each $1 in sales during the quarter, versus a year earlier, as it got squeezed by higher merchandise and supply-chain costs, among other things.