Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4% to 26,021.39. The Shanghai Composite was flat at 3,610.56.

South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.6% to 3,037.21 after the government reported the economy grew at an annual pace of 4%, according to government data. That was slightly weaker than expected. But analysts expect consumer spending to recover as virus cases ease with progress in the country's vaccine rollout.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2% to 7,455.90.

On Wall Street, Tesla jumped to the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after Hertz said it will buy 100,000 Model 3 vehicles for its fleet. The landmark deal for the electric-vehicle industry sent Tesla up 12.7%. Because it’s one of the biggest stocks in the market, its moves have an outsized effect on the S&P 500.

S&P 500 companies so far have reported profits for the third quarter that were nearly 46% higher than year-ago levels. That has companies in the index on track to report overall growth of roughly 32.5%, according to FactSet. That compares with expectations for roughly 27% growth when the third quarter closed on Sept. 30.