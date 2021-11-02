Asian shares mostly lower despite Dow's push over 36,000

In remarks carried by the official Xinhua News Agency, Li said the government needs to provide more support for smaller companies, reduce taxes and fees, “do a good job in ensuring the supply and price stability of electricity and coal and take strong measures to support manufacturing.”

The Kospi in Seoul gave up 1.2% to 2,977.14, while Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 surged 1% to 7,399.00. Taiwan also advanced.

Most Asian countries have also kept their monetary policy loose to deal with the fallout from pandemic-related shutdowns and travel restrictions. But some central banks have begun easing up on the accelerator in response to surging prices.

That includes New Zealand, where the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.4%, its lowest level in 14 years, despite a lockdown in the largest city of Auckland, Statistics New Zealand reported Wednesday. The country's share benchmark rose 0.1%.

New Zealand's Reserve Bank doubled the benchmark rate to 0.5% last month in its first hike in more than seven years. The jobless figures, along with high inflation numbers, will keep pressure on the nation’s central bank to continue raising interest rates.