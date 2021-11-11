Asian shares open higher after modest gains on Wall St

The latest round of mostly solid corporate earnings is winding down after helping the broader market rise for weeks and reach a series of records. Inflation concerns have been rattling investors throughout the week, however.

Recent data paint “a picture of an economy running hot and with widespread price pressures," Craig Erlam of Oanda said in a report.

“The Fed may ultimately prove to be correct in its judgement that pressures will ease naturally over time as they’re broadly driven by temporary factors," he said. “But how long can they afford to stand by and watch inflation dramatically overshoot their target? Are they really that confident in their assessment? The pressure is intensifying."

The benchmark S&P 500 is on track for its first weekly loss in six weeks. On Thursday, it rose 0.1% to 4,629.27. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% to 35,921.23, largely due to a steep drop in entertainment company Walt Disney, which slumped 7.1% after reporting slower subscriber gains at its streaming channel and weak fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

The Nasdaq rose 0.5%, to 15,704.28.