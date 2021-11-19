Asian shares press higher after Wall St record

Nvidia Corp. jumped 8.3% after the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence reported strong results. Other chipmakers also gained ground. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rose 2.4% and Micron Technology Inc. rose 2.1%.

Macy’s Inc. surged 21.2% after the department store chain beat profit forecasts.

Two-thirds of companies in the S&P 500 fell. Gains by big technology companies and retailers offset losses in other sectors as investors sized up the latest corporate earnings.

Also Thursday, the Labor Department said that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for a seventh week to a pandemic low of 268,000.

U.S. stocks have risen since early October as companies reported stronger profits than expected.

Companies in the S&P 500 have reported overall earnings growth of 39%. That outpaces earlier forecasts in June for 23% growth for the quarter.

Companies face higher costs for raw materials and supply chain problems. Consumers have so far absorbed price hikes, but analysts fear they could eventually rein in spending if increases continue.