Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

In New York, investors were focusing on a mixed batch of earnings from various well-known companies including Microsoft, General Motors and Coca-Cola.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.5% to 4,551.68. More than three fourths of the companies in the benchmark index fell, with financial, health care and industrial stocks accounting for most of the decline. Those losses offset gains from communication services stocks and a mix of companies that rely on consumer spending.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.7% to 35,490.69. Both it and the S&P 500 had logged record highs the day before.

Most of the blue-chip index's stocks were in the red, led by Visa, which slumped 6.9% a day after reporting strong quarterly results.

The Nasdaq edged up less than 0.1% to 15,235.84, and the Russell 2000 index of small companies took the heaviest losses, falling 1.9% to 2,252.49.

Long-term bond yields fell significantly and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.53% from 1.61% late Tuesday. It was steady at 1.55% early Thursday.