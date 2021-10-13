Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

“Asian equities rose on Thursday, following a positive handover from Wall Street where tech and growth sectors outperformed,” said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 4,363.80. The Dow ended flat, slipping 0.53 points to 34,377.81. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.7% to 14,571.64. Small company stocks also rose. The Russell 2000 index added 0.3% to 2,241.97.

Most of the S&P 500′s 11 sectors rose, with technology and communication accounting for a On big share of the gains. A mix of companies that rely on consumer spending also helped lift the market. Financial and energy companies fell.

Investors got more insight into the U.S. Federal Reserve's next policy moves after the central bank released the minutes from its policymakers' meeting last month.

“You’re starting to get a framework of how they’re going to go about it, and the market is really just desperate for some clarity,” he said. "At least we’re starting to see the game plan,'' said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist with TD Ameritrade.