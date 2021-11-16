Asian shares slip despite Wall St gains after Biden-Xi talks

Several other large retailers will release their latest financial results this week. Target reports its results on Wednesday and Macy’s reports results on Thursday.

Health care companies also rose. Communications companies and a makers of household goods and other consumer staples lagged the market.

Investors received another encouraging economic update from the Federal Reserve, which said industrial production rebounded in October with a 1.6% gain. The gain followed a 1.3% plunge in September.

Wall Street is closely monitoring the latest economic reports for more clues as to how businesses and consumers are dealing with rising inflation. Companies have been raising prices as they face higher raw materials costs and supply chain problems. Consumers have been willing to pay the higher prices on many goods, though analysts are concerned that consumers could eventually pull back on spending because of inflation.