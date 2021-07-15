Asian shares track Wall St decline; BOJ policy unchanged

On Thursday, major U.S. stock indexes closed mostly, pulling back further from the record highs they reached at the start of the week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% to 4,360.03. The benchmark index is now on pace for its first weekly loss in four weeks.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.7% to 14,543.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the trend and bounced back after being down much of the day. The blue-chip index gained 0.2% to 34,987.02.

The Russell 2000 index of small cap stocks lost 0.6% to 2,190.29.

Technology and communications stocks, and companies that rely on consumer spending, accounted for much of the pullback, outweighing gains elsewhere in the market.

Energy stocks fell following a broad slide in energy prices. Among the winners were financial stocks, including banks, which have been reporting mostly solid earnings.

Investors are watching where the economy is headed as the pandemic wanes and on what companies have to say about how higher inflation is affecting their businesses.