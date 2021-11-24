Asian stocks down after Fed says ready to act on inflation

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets fell Thursday after Federal Reserve officials indicated they were ready to raise interest rates sooner than expected if needed to cool inflation.

Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney declined. Tokyo advanced.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.2% before markets closed for a U.S. holiday. They reopen Friday for a shortened trading session.

Fed officials at their October policy meeting said they “would not hesitate” to respond to inflation, according to notes released Wednesday. They foresaw the possibility of raising rates “sooner than participants currently anticipated."

That fueled investor fears the Fed and other central banks might feel pressure to withdraw economic stimulus that has been boosting stock prices. Fed officials earlier indicated they might raise rates late next year.

Higher prices combined with stronger U.S. hiring suggest the attitude at the next Fed meeting might be “unabashedly more hawkish,” said Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3% to 3,581.32 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.7% to 29,500.57. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.2% to 24,633.67.