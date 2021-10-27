Asian stocks fall after Australia inflation accelerates

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.9% to 3,022.84 while the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney gained less than 0.1% to 7.445.80.

India's Sensex opened up 0.1% at 61.444.52. New Zealand, Jakarta and Bangkok retreated while Singapore gained.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 8.31 points to 4,574.79. The index is up 21.8% for the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 15.73 points to 35,756.88. The Nasdaq composite added 9.01 points to 15,235.71.

UPS jumped 6.9% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 on stronger third-quarter profits than expected due to higher shipping rates. Hasbro rose 3.2% after the maker of Transformers, My Little Pony and other toys reported solid financial results.

Chipmaker Nvidia rose 6.7%. Health care stocks and a mix of companies that rely on consumer spending for goods and services also made solid gains. UnitedHealth Group rose 1.2% and Amazon.com rose 1.7%.

Facebook slid 3.9% after giving investors a weak sales forecast.

General Motors Co., Ford Motor Co., Boeing Co. and Coca-Cola Cos. were due to report Wednesday. Apple Inc. and Amazon Inc. follow on Thursday.