Asian stocks fall after Fed discusses cut in US stimulus

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 2.8% to 27,193.52, hurt by declines for Chinese tech stocks.

They have been hit by increased enforcement of anti-monopoly and other rules including an order to ride-hailing service Didi to stop taking on new users while it overhauls how it handles customer data. Hong Kong-traded shares of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group lost 2.3% and entertainment and social media operator Tencent Holding Ltd. slid 3%.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.9% to 28,118.03 after experts recommended a state of emergency in Tokyo from Monday through Aug. 22. Possible measures include closing bars and restaurants that serve alcohol and a request to the public to stay home. City leaders also have the option of shutting department stores and other businesses.

In South Korea, the Kospi lost 1% to 3,252.68.

India's Sensex opened down 0.2% at 52,923.87. New Zealand and Jakarta gained while Singapore and Bangkok retreated.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3% to 4,358.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% to 34,681.79. The Nasdaq composite gained less than 0.1% to a record 14,665.06.

Apple rose 1.8%, Otis added 2% and Biogen gained 3%. Energy and other sectors slid.