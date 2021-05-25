Asian stocks follow Wall St higher as inflation fears ease

On Monday, the president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, James Bullard, told Yahoo Finance more inflation was “not really a surprise” and it wasn’t time to rethink monetary policy.

Fed officials said earlier the U.S. economy would be allowed to “run hot,” with inflation above the central bank’s 2% target, to ensure a recovery is established.

“I think there will come a time when we can talk more about changing the parameters of monetary policy,” Bullard said. “I don’t think we should do it when we’re still in the pandemic.”

The S&P 500 rose to 4,197.05. The index is now on track for a 0.4% monthly gain as the latest quarterly profit-reporting season nears an end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5% to 34,393.98. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4% to 13,661.17.

Nvidia rose 4.1%, while Micron Technology added 2.7%. Among communication stocks, Facebook gained 2.7% and Twitter jumped 4.8%.

Companies that rely on direct consumer spending made solid gains, while sectors that are viewed as safe havens such as utilities lagged.