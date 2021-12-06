Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher as virus fears ease

Airlines, cruise lines and other travel companies that stand to gain from avoiding more anti-coronavirus controls advanced after Dr. Anthony Fauci said early indications suggested omicron may be less dangerous than the earlier delta variant.

Norwegian Cruise Line vaulted 9.5% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500. American Airlines climbed 7.9%, while United Airlines gained 8.3%.

It will still take a few weeks to learn whether omicron is more contagious, causes more severe illness or evades immunity.

Investors also are factoring mixed U.S. jobs data and the Federal Reserve's plan to accelerate its withdrawal of stimulus to cool inflation pressures.

The U.S. government is due to report November consumer inflation on Friday.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 59 cents to $70.08 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract jumped $3.23 on Monday to $69.49. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added 38 cents to $73.46 per barrel in London. It surged $3.20 the previous session to $73.08 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 113.54 yen from Monday's 113.49 yen. The euro advanced to $1.1292 from $1.1278.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0