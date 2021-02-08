Asian stocks higher after Wall St. rises to new record

A woman wearing a protective mask rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly rose Monday, tracking a rally on Wall Street last week, with Japan's benchmark momentarily reaching three-decade highs, on growing optimism about the global economy.
By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writers
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mostly higher Tuesday after Wall St. rose to a new record.
Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul rose while Hong Kong declined.
Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index closed 0.7% higher. Investors were encouraged by company earnings, news that a surge in coronavirus cases is easing, progress in distributing vaccines and the possibility of government stimulus.
Despite concern prices might be rising too fast, investor optimism means “the momentum behind this reflation trade remains a force to reckon with,” said Jingyi Pan of IG in a report.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7% to 3,558.63 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.4% to 29,497.51. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was off under 0.1% at 29,312.65.
The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.6% to 3,110.81 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.5% to 6,846.00. New Zealand retreated while Singapore and Jakarta advanced.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 28.76 points to 3,915.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8% to 31,385.76. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1% to 13,987.64.
In Washington, President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats appear to be moving forward with a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan. That includes a rise in the federally required minimum wage and cash aid to households.