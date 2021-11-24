Asian stocks mixed after Fed says ready to act on inflation

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was less than 0.1% higher at 7,403.60 and India's Sensex opened down less than 0.1% at 58,337.48. New Zealand and Jakarta advanced while Singapore declined. Bangkok was unchanged.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced to 4,701.46. Gains in technology, real estate and energy stocks outweighed a slide in banks and materials companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1% to 35,804.38. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.4% to 15,845.23.

The Fed notes showed officials still believe this year's inflation spike is likely to be temporary but acknowledged prices rose more than expected.

The notes covered the October meeting at which Fed board members voted to take the first steps to roll back easy credit and other measures to support an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

A wide range of industries have been hit by inflation pressures and disruptions in supplies of raw materials and components. Forecasters worry consumers might cut spending if retail prices keep rising.

Consumer spending rose 1.3% in October, slightly more than double the previous month's rise, according to the Commerce Department.