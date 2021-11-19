Australia cricket captain resigns after "sexting" scandal

Paine said at the media conference that he thought the matter had been dealt with several years ago.

“I spoke to my wife and family at the time and am enormously grateful for their forgiveness and support," Paine said. "We thought this incident was behind us and that I could focus entirely on the team, as I have done for the last three or four years.

“However, I recently became aware that this private text exchange was going to become public.”

Paine said he didn't want the scandal to become “an unwelcome disruption to the team ahead of what is a huge Ashes series."

The series is one of the most anticipated in world cricket. After the opening test match in Brisbane, further matches are scheduled for Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth. Australia holds the Ashes.

“I have loved my role as captain of the Australian cricket team," Paine said Friday. “I’m grateful for the support of my teammates and proud of what we’ve been able to achieve together. To them, I ask for their understanding and forgiveness. To Australian cricket fans I’m deeply sorry that my past behavior has impacted our game on the eve of the Ashes. “