Award-winning rat who detected land mines in Cambodia dies in retirement

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A land-mine-detecting rat in Cambodia who received a prestigious award for his life-saving duty has died in retirement, the charity for which he had worked has announced.

Magawa, an African giant pouched rat, died last weekend, said an announcement on the website of APOPO, a Belgium-headquartered non-profit group. The organization trains rats and dogs to sniff out land mines and tuberculosis.

"All of us at APOPO are feeling the loss of Magawa and we are grateful for the incredible work he's done," the announcement said.

Magawa was born in November 2013 in Tanzania, where APOPO maintains its operational headquarters and training and breeding center. He was sent to Cambodia in 2016. His death at 8 years of age was not unusual for the species.