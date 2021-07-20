 Skip to main content
Bezos set to launch in his Blue Origin rocket; GOP to block jobs bill for now; Bucks get their shot
Bezos set to launch in his Blue Origin rocket; GOP to block jobs bill for now; Bucks get their shot

Very little rain expected out West as 80 large fires continue to burn. CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the latest forecast and what the launch conditions will be for Blue Origin.

Today is Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Billionaire Jeff Bezos prepares to take his own Blue Origin rocket into space this morning; Republicans plan to block procedural vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill; and the Milwaukee Bucks eye history in tonight's Game 6 of NBA Finals.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Blue Origin-Texas Town

The side of a building in Van Horn, Texas, is adorned with a mural of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos on Saturday, July 17, 2021, just days before Bezos plans to launch into space from the Blue Origin spaceport about 25 miles outside of the West Texas town. 

Bezos riding own rocket on company's 1st flight with people

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Jeff Bezos is about to soar on his space travel company’s first flight with people on board.

The founder of Blue Origin as well as Amazon on Tuesday will become the second billionaire to ride his own rocket. He’ll launch from West Texas with his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer from Texas — the youngest and oldest to ever hurtle off the planet.

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket is set to blast off with its eclectic group of passengers on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about the economy and his infrastructure agenda in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington, Monday, July 19th, 2021. 

Biden wants spending to boost economy, but GOP to block vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said his infrastructure and families agenda must be passed to sustain the economic momentum of his first six months in office, aiming to set the tone for a crucial week of congressional negotiations on the two bills.

But a Wednesday deadline set by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on the bipartisan infrastructure bill was in doubt as Republicans signaled they would block a procedural vote, for now, while details are still being worked out. Senators are wrangling over how to pay for the new spending in the $1 trillion package of highway, water system and other public works projects.

At the same time, Democrats are developing the particulars of a separate bill that would invest a stunning $3.5 trillion nationwide across Americans' lives — with support for families, education, climate resiliency and other priorities that they aim to ultimately pass with solely Democratic support.

NBA Finals Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reaches for the ball during the first half against the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. 

History awaits: Bucks try to focus with championship chance

MILWAUKEE (AP) — High atop the outside of Fiserv Forum — way above even a leaping Giannis Antetokounmpo's reach — blares the Bucks' postseason motto.

“HISTORY IN THE MAKING” it reads, a sign and a situation that's now impossible to ignore.

And yet, that's exactly what the Bucks are trying to do.

They can indeed make history Tuesday night as Milwaukee's first NBA champion since 1971. But the Bucks have to resist thinking about what happens if they beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 6.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: July 20

McCarthy proposes 5 Republicans to sit on Jan. 6 panel
Government & Politics
AP

McCarthy proposes 5 Republicans to sit on Jan. 6 panel

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has picked five Republicans to sit on the new select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, signaling that Republicans will participate in the investigation that they have staunchly opposed.

New chief selected for Capitol Police after 1/6 insurrection
Government & Politics
AP

New chief selected for Capitol Police after 1/6 insurrection

  • By ERIC TUCKER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — A police official who has run large departments in Maryland and Virginia has been selected as chief of the U.S. Capitol Police in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which pro-Trump rioters stormed the building in a violent rage, disrupting the certification of Joe Biden's presidential win.

AP source: Biden looks to increase staffing of Cuba embassy
Government & Politics
AP

AP source: Biden looks to increase staffing of Cuba embassy

  • By AAMER MADHANI and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday ordered the State Department to create a working group to review U.S. remittance policy to ensure that money that Cuban Americans send home makes it directly into the hands of their families without the regime taking a cut.

China rejects hacking charges, accuses US of cyberspying
National
AP

China rejects hacking charges, accuses US of cyberspying

  • By JOE McDONALD Associated Press
  • Updated
BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday rejected an accusation by Washington and its Western allies that Beijing is to blame for a hack of the Microsoft Exchange email system and complained Chinese entities are victims of damaging U.S. cyberattacks.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Skateboarding

Leticia Bufoni, of Brazil, practices for the skateboarding competition in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

+17
Today in history: July 20

Today in history: July 20

Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon after reaching the surface in their Apollo 11 lunar…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

