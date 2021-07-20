Bezos set to launch in his Blue Origin rocket; GOP to block jobs bill for now; Bucks get their shot

Today is Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Billionaire Jeff Bezos prepares to take his own Blue Origin rocket into space this morning; Republicans plan to block procedural vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill; and the Milwaukee Bucks eye history in tonight's Game 6 of NBA Finals.

Bezos riding own rocket on company's 1st flight with people

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Jeff Bezos is about to soar on his space travel company’s first flight with people on board.

The founder of Blue Origin as well as Amazon on Tuesday will become the second billionaire to ride his own rocket. He’ll launch from West Texas with his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer from Texas — the youngest and oldest to ever hurtle off the planet.

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket is set to blast off with its eclectic group of passengers on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.