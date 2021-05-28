 Skip to main content
Biden calls out GOP on infrastructure; rail yard victims remembered; tear-filled 'Friends' reunion
alert special report

Biden calls out GOP on infrastructure; rail yard victims remembered; tear-filled 'Friends' reunion

Memorial Day weekend will bring rain and cool air for much of the East while the Southwest will see hot temperatures. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the holiday forecast.

Today is Friday, May 28, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden asked GOP naysayers in Congress not to "get in the way" of infrastructure plans; 9 rail yard shooting victims remembered; and a review of the tear-filled 'Friends' reunion.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Biden

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. 

Biden to GOP: 'Don't get in the way' of infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is warning naysayers in Congress not to “get in the way” of his big infrastructure plans as the White House panned a counteroffer from Republican senators to tap unused COVID-19 relief for a more modest investment in roads, highways and other traditional public works projects.

After touring a manufacturing technology center Thursday at a community college in Cleveland, Biden held up a card with the names of Republicans lawmakers who had rejected his coronavirus aid bill in Washington but later promoted its assistance when they were back home in front of voters. He warned them not to play similar games as he pushes this next legislative priority in Congress.

“I’m not going to embarrass anyone, but I have here a list," he said. “If you’re going to take credit for what we’ve done,” he continued, “don’t get in the way of what we need to do.”

***

Rail Yard Shooting California Victim Vignettes

This combo of images provided by the Valley Transportation Authority shows the nine victims of a shooting at a VTA rail yard on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Top row, from left, Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, Adrian Balleza, Alex Fritch, Jesus Hernandez III. Bottom row, from left, Lars Lane, Paul Megia, Timothy Romo, Michael Rudometkin and Taptejdeep Singh. 

Victims of shooting recalled as loving, kind-hearted, heroic

The nine people who were killed in a shooting at a California rail yard were remembered by their families, colleagues and friends as loving, kind-hearted and heroic.

Paul Delacruz Megia enthusiastically embraced challenges in his job at the Valley Transportation Authority, his supervisor said. Taptejdeep Singh led people to safety during the shooting. Adrian Balleza was fun to work with, and Alex Fritch was the rock of his family.

“He was stolen from us,” Megan Staker said of her boyfriend's father, Abdolvahab Alaghmandan. “Our hearts are broken forever.”

***

Friends The Review

This image provided by HBO Max shows Matt LeBlanc, from left, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow in a scene from the "Friends" reunion special. 

Review: A gauzy, tear-filled reunion for 'Friends' actors

NEW YORK (AP) — Toward the end of HBO Max's “Friends” reunion special, host James Corden asks the six actors to imagine what their characters' lives would be like today.

Chandler and Monica would be married. So would Ross and Rachel. With kids, of course. Same with Phoebe. The only mystery was Joey, which actor Matt LeBlanc answered with a joke.

“He probably opened up a sandwich shop in Venice Beach,” he said.

That's when the disappointment of “Friends: The Reunion,” which premieres Thursday on the streaming service, hits you. How cool would it have been to take that journey?

***

Top headlines this morning: May 28

Biden to GOP: 'Don't get in the way' of infrastructure plan
Biden to GOP: 'Don't get in the way' of infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is warning naysayers in Congress not to “get in the way” of his big infrastructure plans as the White House panned a counteroffer from Republican senators to tap unused COVID-19 relief for a more modest investment in roads, highways and other traditional public works projects.

Disgruntled worker who killed 9 appeared to target victims
Disgruntled worker who killed 9 appeared to target victims

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A gunman who killed nine people at a California rail yard where he worked appeared to target some of the victims, a sheriff told The Associated Press on Thursday, while a Biden administration official said the shooter spoke of hating his workplace when customs officers detained him after a 2016 trip to the Philippines.

Senate eyes R&D bill to counter China, bolster manufacturing
Senate eyes R&D bill to counter China, bolster manufacturing

WASHINGTON (AP) — What started as a pragmatic effort to boost scientific research and development has morphed into a sweeping Senate bill aimed at making the U.S. more competitive with China and other countries, including $50 billion in emergency funds to shore up domestic computer chip manufacturing.

3 officers face arraignment in Black man's restraint death
3 officers face arraignment in Black man's restraint death

SEATTLE (AP) — Five weeks after ex-Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, three Washington state officers have been charged in the death of Manuel Ellis: another Black man who pleaded for breath under an officer's knee.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Memorial Day Michigan

Millie Mester, 5 of Davison, bows her head as she places American flags at some of the 26,000 headstones, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly Township, Mich. Millie and her family joined others volunteering to place an American flag at each headstone before Memorial Day. 

***

ON THIS DATE

Today in history: May 28

Today in history: May 28

American troops fought their first major battle during World War I as they launched an offensive against the German-held French village of Can…

Today in sports history: May 28

Today in sports history: May 28

In 2006, Barry Bonds hits his 715th home run to slip past Babe Ruth and pull in behind Hank Aaron and his long-standing record of 755. See mor…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

