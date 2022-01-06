Biden, Congress to mark anniversary of insurrection; Djokovic vs. Australia over vaccine; and more

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

Djokovic in limbo as he fights deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic spent a day confined to a Melbourne hotel waiting for a court ruling and dealing with the prospect of deportation from Australia because of an issue related to his visa application.

The 20-time major champion from Serbia will spend at least another night in immigration detention, probably even the weekend, with his chances of playing in this month's Australian Open in limbo.

With his visa canceled by Australian Border Force officials who rejected his evidence to support a medical exemption from the country’s strict COVID-19 vaccination rules, Djokovic had to trade the practice courts for the law courts on Thursday.

***

***