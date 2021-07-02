Biden consoles Surfside families; Boy Scouts reach deal with victims; Dodgers to visit White House

Today is Friday, July 2, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here's what you should know today: President Biden met with first responders and comforted families during a visit to the condo collapse site in Surfside, Florida; Boy Scouts of America reaches $850 million agreement with the victims of sex abuse; and the World Series champion L.A. Dodgers will visit Biden at the White House today.
Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.
TOP STORIES
'Waiting is unbearable': Biden consoles Surfside families
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden drew on his own experiences with grief and loss to comfort families affected by the Florida condo collapse, telling them to “never give up hope” even as the search for survivors paused early Thursday, a week after the building came down.
Addressing some of the families touched by the tragedy, Biden spoke in deeply personal terms as he offered his prayers and support in the private meeting.
“I just wish there was something I could do to ease the pain,” he said in a video posted on Instagram by Jacqueline Patoka, a woman who was close to a couple and their daughter who are still missing.
***
Boy Scouts of America reaches $850M agreement with victims
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America have reached an $850 million agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the organization’s bankruptcy case.
The settlement would mark one of the largest sums in U.S. history involving cases of sexual abuse.
Attorneys for the BSA filed court papers late Thursday outlining a restructuring support agreement with attorneys representing abuse victims. The agreement also includes attorneys representing local Boy Scouts councils and lawyers appointed to represent victims who might file future claims.
***
Biden to host Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Friday to mark the team's World Series victory last October over the Tampa Bay Rays.
The White House announced Thursday that the team, which is in town for a four-game series against the Washington Nationals, will attend the East Room ceremony. Vice President Kamala Harris, the former California senator, will also attend the event.
The ceremony marks the latest step in the White House's efforts to return to large in-person events as it seeks to highlight the nation's emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic.
***
Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:
Top headlines this morning: July 2
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden drew on his own experiences with grief and loss to comfort families affected by the Florida condo collapse, telling them to “never give up hope” even as the search for survivors paused early Thursday, a week after the building came down.
WASHINGTON (AP) — In an encouraging burst of hiring, America’s employers added 850,000 jobs in June, well above the average of the previous three months and a sign that companies may be having an easier time finding enough workers to fill open jobs.
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America have reached an $850 million agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the organization’s bankruptcy case.
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The number of people missing in the Florida condominium collapse fell substantially Friday, from 145 to 128, after duplicate names were eliminated and some residents reported missing turned up safe, officials said.
REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters were making progress Friday against Northern California forest fires that burned several homes and forced thousands to flee communities even as authorities prepared for a hot, crowded Fourth of July weekend that could bring the threat of new blazes.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson is aiming to beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos into space by nine days.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Thursday scheduled a Sept. 14 recall election that could drive Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, the result of a political uprising largely driven by angst over state coronavirus orders that shuttered schools and businesses and upended life for millions of Californians.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The seven justices who reversed Bill Cosby’s conviction this week spent months debating whether he had a secret agreement with a prosecutor that tainted his 2018 criminal sexual assault conviction.
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday named Republican Rep. Liz Cheney to a new select committee on the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, elevating the most unyielding GOP critic of former President Donald Trump to work alongside seven Democrats on the high-profile investigation.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is halting federal executions after a historic use of capital punishment by the Trump administration, which carried out 13 executions in six months.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called for bipartisan action on a pathway to citizenship for some migrants during a naturalization ceremony Friday at the White House in which he celebrated the contributions immigrants have made to the U.S.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company and its longtime finance chief were charged Thursday in what prosecutors called a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud scheme in which the executive collected more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including apartment rent, car payments and school tuition.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden praised sports' ability to heal and bring a nation together in a time of crisis as he hosted the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Friday.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Even without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks figured out a way to end their recent habit of slow starts.
OSLO, Norway (AP) — Two-time world champion Karsten Warholm broke a 29-year-old world record in the 400-meter hurdles Thursday in the Diamond …
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law a sweeping civil rights bill passed by Congress, and more events that happened on this da…
In 1966, Billie Jean King wins the first of her six singles titles at Wimbledon. See more sports moments from this date:
***