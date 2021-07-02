 Skip to main content
Biden consoles Surfside families; Boy Scouts reach deal with victims; Dodgers to visit White House
Biden consoles Surfside families; Boy Scouts reach deal with victims; Dodgers to visit White House

Fourth of July weekend will bring drier conditions for the East, rain for the Central, and hot temperatures for the West. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend forecast.

Today is Friday, July 2, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: President Biden met with first responders and comforted families during a visit to the condo collapse site in Surfside, Florida; Boy Scouts of America reaches $850 million agreement with the victims of sex abuse; and the World Series champion L.A. Dodgers will visit Biden at the White House today. 

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Biden

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit the Surfside Wall of Hope & Memorial in Surfside, Fla., Thursday, July 1, 2021, for the people missing after the condo tower that collapsed earlier in the week. The Bidens spent the day meeting with first responders, local and government officials and visiting with families who have been impacted by the collapse. 

'Waiting is unbearable': Biden consoles Surfside families

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden drew on his own experiences with grief and loss to comfort families affected by the Florida condo collapse, telling them to “never give up hope” even as the search for survivors paused early Thursday, a week after the building came down.

Addressing some of the families touched by the tragedy, Biden spoke in deeply personal terms as he offered his prayers and support in the private meeting.

“I just wish there was something I could do to ease the pain,” he said in a video posted on Instagram by Jacqueline Patoka, a woman who was close to a couple and their daughter who are still missing.

***

Boy-Scouts-Bankruptcy

In this Feb. 12, 2020 file photo, a statue stands outside the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. 

Boy Scouts of America reaches $850M agreement with victims

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America have reached an $850 million agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the organization’s bankruptcy case.

The settlement would mark one of the largest sums in U.S. history involving cases of sexual abuse.

Attorneys for the BSA filed court papers late Thursday outlining a restructuring support agreement with attorneys representing abuse victims. The agreement also includes attorneys representing local Boy Scouts councils and lawyers appointed to represent victims who might file future claims.

***

APTOPIX World Series Rays Dodgers Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw celebrates with the trophy after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. 

Biden to host Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Friday to mark the team's World Series victory last October over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The White House announced Thursday that the team, which is in town for a four-game series against the Washington Nationals, will attend the East Room ceremony. Vice President Kamala Harris, the former California senator, will also attend the event.

The ceremony marks the latest step in the White House's efforts to return to large in-person events as it seeks to highlight the nation's emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic.

***

Top headlines this morning: July 2

'Waiting is unbearable': Biden consoles Surfside families
'Waiting is unbearable': Biden consoles Surfside families

  • By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden drew on his own experiences with grief and loss to comfort families affected by the Florida condo collapse, telling them to “never give up hope” even as the search for survivors paused early Thursday, a week after the building came down.

US hiring accelerated in June as workers earned higher pay
US hiring accelerated in June as workers earned higher pay

  • By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — In an encouraging burst of hiring, America’s employers added 850,000 jobs in June, well above the average of the previous three months and a sign that companies may be having an easier time finding enough workers to fill open jobs.

Boy Scouts of America reaches $850M agreement with victims
Boy Scouts of America reaches $850M agreement with victims

  • By RANDALL CHASE Associated Press
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America have reached an $850 million agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the organization’s bankruptcy case.

Firefighters make progress against California forest fires
Firefighters make progress against California forest fires

  • By TERRY CHEA and JOHN ANTCZAK Associated Press
REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters were making progress Friday against Northern California forest fires that burned several homes and forced thousands to flee communities even as authorities prepared for a hot, crowded Fourth of July weekend that could bring the threat of new blazes.

California sets date for recall election targeting Newsom
California sets date for recall election targeting Newsom

  • By MICHAEL R. BLOOD and KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Thursday scheduled a Sept. 14 recall election that could drive Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, the result of a political uprising largely driven by angst over state coronavirus orders that shuttered schools and businesses and upended life for millions of Californians.

Pelosi names GOP's Cheney to panel investigating Jan. 6 riot
Pelosi names GOP's Cheney to panel investigating Jan. 6 riot

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK, ALAN FRAM and LISA MASCARO Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday named Republican Rep. Liz Cheney to a new select committee on the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, elevating the most unyielding GOP critic of former President Donald Trump to work alongside seven Democrats on the high-profile investigation.

Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges
Trump Organization, CFO indicted on tax fraud charges

  • By MICHAEL R. SISAK and TOM HAYS Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company and its longtime finance chief were charged Thursday in what prosecutors called a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud scheme in which the executive collected more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation, including apartment rent, car payments and school tuition.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Pennsylvania Daily Life

People visit the Flags and Founding Documents, 1776-Today special exhibition at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 1, 2021. The new exhibition, scheduled to run until Sept. 6 has more than 40 American flags on display along with rare and historic documents. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: July 2

Today in history: July 2

In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law a sweeping civil rights bill passed by Congress, and more events that happened on this da…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

